Grab three Google Nest Cam indoor security cameras from Amazon for $299.99. That's $100 per camera where one camera normally goes for $130. This deal is a price match of the same thing going on over at Best Buy. Best Buy's deal is part of the deals of the day, so expect the price at both retailers to disappear by tomorrow. You can find the same 3-pack going for $390 at Home Depot, and it often goes for around $400 or more.

These cameras are capable of live streaming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can be viewed in full 1080p resolution over Wi-Fi, too. Use your mobile device to check in from anywhere at any time. You can even send clips to your family or friends. You can also get mobile alerts and notifications whenever the camera spots activity. The camera will save three hours of snapshot history so you can review and make sure you don't miss anything.

Each camera has eight high-power infared LEDs that help provide night vision, so the cameras can see even in the darkest conditions. There is also two-way audio with each camera so you can hear what's going on and communicate through the camera. Talk to guests, calm your dog, and more.

The camera has security measures in place to make sure your video feed stays secure, too. You can even enable two-factor authentication to protect your account.

The cameras come with a 30-day trial to Nest Aware. This is a subscription service that lets you view 10 days of video history, get intelligent alerts, set up activity zones, and more. It starts at $6 a month after the trial ends.

They are easy to setup and have flexible mounting options. Google protects these cameras with a two-year warranty.