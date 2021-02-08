What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy F62 will launch in India on February 15.
- The phone will feature the same Exynos 9825 chipset as the Galaxy Note 10 series.
- It will also pack a 7000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy M51.
Samsung introduced a confusing new series of phones called the Galaxy F series. The first Galaxy F series phone, the Galaxy F41, was just a rebadged variant of the Galaxy M31. Samsung has now announced that its second Galaxy F series phone will debut in India on February 15. Unlike the Galaxy F41, however, the upcoming Galaxy F62 will not be based on an existing Galaxy phone.
The landing page for the Galaxy F62 on Flipkart reveals the upcoming phone will feature Samsung's Exynos 9825 chipset, which powers the company's Galaxy Note 10 series phones. In terms of design, the phone have a centered hole-punch cutout and a quad-camera module on the back.
While the rest of the Galaxy F62's key specs haven't been officially confirmed yet, a recent report from MySmartPrice had claimed that it will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a massive 7000mAh battery. The phone is also tipped to include a 64MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the software side of things, the Galaxy F62 is rumored to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 right out of the box.
Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy F62 somewhere around ₹25,000 in India, which would put it in direct competition with some of the best Android phones in the mid-range segment – including the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi's Mi 10i. Unlike those phones, however, the Galaxy F62 will not offer 5G connectivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 9 Pro leak reveals huge camera upgrade
A new OnePlus 9 Pro leak suggests the upcoming flagship will offer a much better camera experience than its predecessor. It looks like OnePlus is partnering with Hasselblad for the quad-lens camera system on the OnePlus 9 Pro.
POCO M3 review: The battery life champion of 2021
The POCO M3 is here, and it demolishes other budget phones in terms of battery life. With a 6000mAh battery and reliable hardware that holds up just fine in day-to-day use, the POCO M3 is one of the best budget phones of 2021.
From the Editor's Desk: A very different Super Bowl Sunday
Today's Super Bowl is unlike any in history, but that's true of so many public events, the most remarkable thing is how normal it all feels.
These Galaxy S20 FE cases are the best options to protect the best phone
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.