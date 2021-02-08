Samsung introduced a confusing new series of phones called the Galaxy F series. The first Galaxy F series phone, the Galaxy F41, was just a rebadged variant of the Galaxy M31. Samsung has now announced that its second Galaxy F series phone will debut in India on February 15. Unlike the Galaxy F41, however, the upcoming Galaxy F62 will not be based on an existing Galaxy phone.

The landing page for the Galaxy F62 on Flipkart reveals the upcoming phone will feature Samsung's Exynos 9825 chipset, which powers the company's Galaxy Note 10 series phones. In terms of design, the phone have a centered hole-punch cutout and a quad-camera module on the back.

While the rest of the Galaxy F62's key specs haven't been officially confirmed yet, a recent report from MySmartPrice had claimed that it will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a massive 7000mAh battery. The phone is also tipped to include a 64MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the software side of things, the Galaxy F62 is rumored to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 right out of the box.

Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy F62 somewhere around ₹25,000 in India, which would put it in direct competition with some of the best Android phones in the mid-range segment – including the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi's Mi 10i. Unlike those phones, however, the Galaxy F62 will not offer 5G connectivity.