Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, which made its debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series last month, is receiving a new software update that promises to improve battery life and brings enhancements to various health tracking features.

As per TizenHelp, the update is currently rolling out only in Vietnam and weighs in at 54.9MB in size. In the coming days, however, the update is likely to expand to several other countries. It improves the stability of five key features of the smartwatch: VO2max/SPO2 measurements, sleep monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and stress measurement. In addition to the enhancements and longer battery life, the update also fixes the issues with the sleep monitoring feature reported by Galaxy Watch 3 users in South Korea and a few other markets.

As our very own Hayato Huseman noted in his review, the Galaxy Watch 3 isn't the most impressive smartwatch out there when it comes to battery life. So we're glad that Samsung is pushing out an update to improve the battery usage time. As an overall package, however, the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the the best Android smartwatches on the market right now.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you can check for the new update manually by opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and tapping on Watch software update > Download and install in the Home tab.