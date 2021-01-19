What you need to know
- Samsung has released the stable Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series.
- Along with Android 11, the update also brings One UI 3.1 to the two tablets.
- More Samsung devices are expected to receive the One UI 3.1 update in the coming weeks.
Just a day after kicking off the Android 11 update for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung today began rolling out the stable Android 11 update for its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets. Surprisingly, however, the update also brings One UI 3.1 to two of the best Samsung tablets.
According to SamMobile, the One UI 3.1 update arrives as T875NKOU1BUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE, T975NKOUBUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE, and T976NKOU1BUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. The update is limited to South Korea right now, but it is expected to expand to other regions in the coming weeks. You can check if the update is available for your Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
While the update doesn't bring all of the best features of Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones, it does come with several UI tweaks, better memory allocation, video background for calls, new lock screen widgets, the ability to remove GPS data from photos, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is a fantastic Android tablet that is not just feature-rich but also offers great value. The tablet has a stunning 120Hz display, solid battery life, as well as S Pen support.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android Central's Best of CES 2021
Android Central presents its list of favorites from this year's CES 2021! From real products to concepts, these are some of our favorite devices that we thought deserved a shout out for their innovation.
An $800 Galaxy S21 is impressive — except in a world with the S20 FE
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 offers a ton of specs and features for just $800, but in a world where we still have the Galaxy S20 FE, does it even really matter?
Google Pixel 5: Your complete buyer's guide
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Have you decided to invest in the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet? If so, you'll want to protect its 11-inch screen with a high-quality screen protector, and we've rounded up some great ones.