Just a day after kicking off the Android 11 update for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung today began rolling out the stable Android 11 update for its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets. Surprisingly, however, the update also brings One UI 3.1 to two of the best Samsung tablets.

According to SamMobile, the One UI 3.1 update arrives as T875NKOU1BUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE, T975NKOUBUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE, and T976NKOU1BUA8 for the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. The update is limited to South Korea right now, but it is expected to expand to other regions in the coming weeks. You can check if the update is available for your Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

While the update doesn't bring all of the best features of Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones, it does come with several UI tweaks, better memory allocation, video background for calls, new lock screen widgets, the ability to remove GPS data from photos, and more.