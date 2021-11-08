Samsung's Galaxy S22 series may be powered by the Snapdragon 898 everywhere

The information comes courtesy of YouTuber Super Roader, who happens to be a former Samsung employee. Super Roader has claimed in his latest video that the global semiconductor shortage has forced Samsung to change its mind regarding the Exynos 2200 and launch its next-gen flagships with the Snapdragon 898 worldwide.

Last week, a massive leak gave us our first real-world look at Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. A new rumor has now surfaced online, which claims Samsung has decided to equip the Galaxy S22 series with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 chips in all markets (via LetsGoDigital ).

The global chip shortage is also believed to be the reason why Samsung decided to delay the launch of its Galaxy S20 FE successor to January 2022. It isn't just Samsung that has been affected by the issue. Apple has also been forced to slash its iPhone 13 production target by 10 million units for 2021 due to a shortage of components.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 is likely to be announced at the upcoming Snapdragon Tech Summit. The chip is rumored to be built on a 4nm process and could bring significant improvements in performance compared to the Snapdragon 888, which powers pretty much all the best Android phones of 2021.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Galaxy S22 lineup will be unveiled at an Unpacked event on February 8. The event will apparently start at 10 am ET, and the phones will be available to pre-order the same day. Retail availability is said to be slated for February 18.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…



EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022



Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022



🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Prosser also claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will debut at an Unpacked event on January 4, 2022. While there's no word on when pre-orders will begin, the phone is expected to hit stores on January 11.