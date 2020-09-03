What you need to know
- The One UI 2.5 update has started rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones.
- It brings several new features from the Galaxy Note 20 series, including Wireless DeX and an improved Pro Video mode.
- The latest September 2020 Android security patch is included too.
Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series last month, bringing several new features from the Galaxy Note 20 series to the flagship trio. The company has now started pushing the One UI 2.5 update to its older Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones.
The One UI 2.5 update is currently rolling out to the international variants of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. According to the folks at SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update brings Wireless DeX, an improved Pro Video mode, support for Bitmoji stickers on Always On Display, the ability to search for YouTube videos in the Samsung keyboard app, an easier way to share Wi-Fi credentials, pre-configuration for SOS messages, and a few other enhancements. The latest September 2020 Android security patch is also included.
While the update is presently rolling out to users only in some countries, we expect it to expand to more markets in the coming days. Once the update becomes available for your phone, you should receive a notification asking you to download and install it. Alternatively, you can look for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series are also expected to receive the One UI 2.5 update soon.
