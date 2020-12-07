Rumors are continuing to swirl about the Samsung Galaxy S21 and a potential January unveiling, but if you prefer to save money than spend over the odds on a day one handset you could make use of this one-day sale on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ running right now at Amazon.

Essentially every capacity and color of the unlocked 6.4-inch device is on sale with $300 off with prices dropping lower than ever before. Take the 128GB configuration, for example, which is down to only $549.99. The price drops are a part of Amazon's deals of the day so won't last for long.

Packed with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is equipped with a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden underneath to keep it secure from prying eyes. There's a triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone that produces stunning images as well as a dual-camera front-facing system.

On top of all that, you'll get excellent battery life, Qi charging, and the ability to use Wireless PowerShare to juice up another device using the S10+'s 4100mAh internal battery. You can also expand the storage of the S10+ with an affordable microSD card.

We reviewed the S10 upon its release last year, calling it "the best-ever Galaxy S" and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you'd like to know more about the S10+ before buying, this Everything You Need To Know guide could be pretty helpful, too.

These devices ship for free at Amazon, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping, along with perks like access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.