What you need to know
- Samsung has announced that the first One UI 3.0 public beta for the Galaxy S20 series will be released soon.
- One UI 3.0 brings a refreshed UI design, some camera tweaks, device usage trends in Digital Wellbeing, new Bixby Routines, and more.
- Once the beta program opens, you will be able to sign up for it from the Samsung Members app on your phone.
Last month, Samsung opened registrations for the developer beta version of its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series. The company today confirmed that the public beta version of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S20 trio will soon be released.
As spotted by TizenHelp, a community manager in South Korea has revealed in a post on the Samsung Members community that the One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones will arrive soon.
Even though the community manager did not reveal a specific timeframe, it is likely that the public beta program will go live in South Korea early next month. Once the One UI 3.0 beta program is launched, Galaxy S20 users will be able to sign up for it from the Samsung Members app. Apart from South Korea, the beta program is likely to be available in the U.S., Germany, India, Poland, the United Kingdom, and a few other markets as well.
In addition to all the new features that Android 11 brings to the table, the One UI 3.0 update will also bring new Bixby Routines, call screen customization, weekly device usage trends in Digital Wellbeing, and improved auto-focus to the Galaxy S20 series phones.
