The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in terms of design to Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet, although its hardware specs are unsurprisingly not as impressive. It comes with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 WUXGA+ resolution display and runs on an unnamed octa-core chipset, likely the 10nm Exynos 9611. In the memory department, the tablet packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

One of the headline features of the tablet is S Pen support, which makes it possible for you to draw and edit documents on the go. You won't have to worry about misplacing the S Pen, as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes a magnetic holder.

The tablet also comes with an 8MP camera on the back, a 5MP front camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040mAh battery with claimed video playback time of up to 13 hours. On the software side of things, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. It will be available in a total of three colors: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink.

Even though the tablet is now official, Samsung hasn't confirmed exactly when the mid-range tablet will begin shipping or how much it will cost.