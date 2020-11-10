Samsung rolled out two software updates to the Galaxy S20 FE last month, aiming to fix the touchscreen issues affecting the device. Since the two updates couldn't completely resolve all the issues, the company has now started pushing a new update to improve the phone's touchscreen experience (via SamMobile).

The latest update for the Galaxy S20 FE arrives as version G781BXXU1ATK1 and is currently rolling out to the Snapdragon 865-powered variants of the phone. Just like the last two updates, however, it appears the latest update doesn't succeed in completely eliminating the Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen issues. While the touchscreen performance has been improved further, Galaxy S20 FE users on Reddit claim some of the issues still persist.

Aside from improving the touchscreen performance, the update also brings the November 2020 Android security patch to what is one of Samsung's best Android phones in a long time. If you own a Snapdragon 865-powered variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.