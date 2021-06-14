Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE successor might be delayed by a few months.
  • Samsung is said to have suspended production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a component shortage.
  • The Galaxy S21 FE was previously expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, which was rumored to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August, may not arrive until the end of the year.

Some reports out of South Korea are now suggesting that Samsung has suspended production of the Galaxy S20 FE successor due to a battery shortage. A few other reports blame the move on a chip shortage.

According to a since-deleted report from ETNews, Samsung has decided to cancel the Galaxy S21 FE altogether due to a shortage of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chips. Samsung leaker Ice Universe, however, claims the company has only temporarily halted production of the S21 FE due to a battery shortage.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

As reported by SamMobile, Galaxy S21 FE's primary battery supplier, LG Energy Solutions, is currently dealing with a few production issues. The secondary supplier, Samsung SDI, is yet to start producing batteries for the upcoming value flagship.

In a statement sent to Bloomberg, Samsung said:

While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones. It is also tipped to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple 12MP cameras, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung and is awaiting comment.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Render Phantom Violet Front Official

Samsung Galaxy S21

The vanilla Galaxy S21 offers a similar flagship experience as its more expensive siblings in a more compact size and at a lower price. You get an ultra-smooth 120Hz screen, Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, and a capable camera.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Too little too late
settle down

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Too little too late

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G aims to offer a similar set of features as the Nord for a little less money. Let's find out if it has managed to do that, or if you should wait for the Nord 2 instead.

We all deserve a little Pride all year long
From the Editor's Desk

We all deserve a little Pride all year long

This Pride Month, don't dismiss all of the rainbow logos and merchandise, but rather, consider embracing them as a way to show your support for your fellow human beings. We're all deserving of love, respect, and pride.