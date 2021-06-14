What you need to know
- The launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE successor might be delayed by a few months.
- Samsung is said to have suspended production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a component shortage.
- The Galaxy S21 FE was previously expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, which was rumored to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in August, may not arrive until the end of the year.
Some reports out of South Korea are now suggesting that Samsung has suspended production of the Galaxy S20 FE successor due to a battery shortage. A few other reports blame the move on a chip shortage.
According to a since-deleted report from ETNews, Samsung has decided to cancel the Galaxy S21 FE altogether due to a shortage of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chips. Samsung leaker Ice Universe, however, claims the company has only temporarily halted production of the S21 FE due to a battery shortage.
As reported by SamMobile, Galaxy S21 FE's primary battery supplier, LG Energy Solutions, is currently dealing with a few production issues. The secondary supplier, Samsung SDI, is yet to start producing batteries for the upcoming value flagship.
In a statement sent to Bloomberg, Samsung said:
While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.
The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones. It is also tipped to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple 12MP cameras, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Android Central has reached out to Samsung and is awaiting comment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Too little too late
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G aims to offer a similar set of features as the Nord for a little less money. Let's find out if it has managed to do that, or if you should wait for the Nord 2 instead.
We all deserve a little Pride all year long
This Pride Month, don't dismiss all of the rainbow logos and merchandise, but rather, consider embracing them as a way to show your support for your fellow human beings. We're all deserving of love, respect, and pride.
E3 2021: Every Quest and PSVR game announced at the Upload VR Showcase
The annual Upload VR Showcase at E3 debuted tons of new games for the Oculus Quest family, PlayStation VR, and PC VR platforms. Here's everything that got announced today!
Here are the best S Pen cases and accessories for the Galaxy S21 Ultra
Looking for a case that can accommodate both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and an S Pen stylus? Here are some great options along with additional worthwhile accessories you should treat yourself to.