Samsung has decided to cancel its planned Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event, according to a report from South Korean publication Digital Daily. The event was expected to be held sometime next month.

Samsung is currently said to be "reviewing" the release of the phone, which means there is a possibility of the Galaxy S21 FE being canceled altogether. The main reason behind the cancelation of the launch event is said to be the shortage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, which powers Samsung's best Android phones of 2021.

The report claims the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also an important reason why Samsung is reviewing the release of the Galaxy S21 FE. Due to a serious shortage of the Snapdragon 888, Samsung is currently unable to meet the demand for the clamshell foldable. Instead of launching the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung apparently wants to ensure that it can keep up with the demand for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to offer some of the best features of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series phones at a more affordable price point. Besides a Snapdragon 888 chipset, it is also rumored to come equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Android Central has reached out to Samsung for a confirmation.