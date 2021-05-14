The Galaxy Buds app is free to download and looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy Wearables app available through the Google Play Store. After installing it, you'll be able to quickly and easily pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and then be taken to the main screen where you can control different aspects.

Hot on the heels of another laptop announcement, Samsung has released its second app in the Microsoft Store in as many weeks. Last week saw the introduction of the Samsung SmartThings app on Windows , making it easy to control your compatible smart home devices and accessories. This week, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds app onto the Microsoft Store (via Windows Central ).

Within the main interface, you can adjust features such as switching between Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency Modes. You'll also be able to change the equalizer for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is a great addition for those who like to tweak their audio playback settings. Additionally, the app allows you to check for updates, although we aren't exactly sure if you'll be able to install updates via the Windows app as of yet.

However, there are some limitations as it appears that the app is currently only compatible with the latest Galaxy Buds Pro. During the initial setup process, you'll see grayed-out options for both the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Because these have been added to the app, to begin with, it's safe to assume that compatibility for some of the best wireless earbuds will be coming at some point.

The partnership between Samsung and Microsoft continues to benefit all Windows PC users and not just those who purchase and use the best Samsung laptops. It doesn't matter whether you're running a custom-built PC or something like the Microsoft Surface Pro X, Samsung's new Galaxy Buds app can be downloaded to any of them.