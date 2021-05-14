What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new app on the Microsoft Store designed to easily control your Galaxy Buds.
- The app is free to download and looks practically identical to the Play Store version.
- Currently, the Windows Galaxy Buds app is only compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro.
Hot on the heels of another laptop announcement, Samsung has released its second app in the Microsoft Store in as many weeks. Last week saw the introduction of the Samsung SmartThings app on Windows, making it easy to control your compatible smart home devices and accessories. This week, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds app onto the Microsoft Store (via Windows Central).
The Galaxy Buds app is free to download and looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy Wearables app available through the Google Play Store. After installing it, you'll be able to quickly and easily pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and then be taken to the main screen where you can control different aspects.
Within the main interface, you can adjust features such as switching between Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency Modes. You'll also be able to change the equalizer for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which is a great addition for those who like to tweak their audio playback settings. Additionally, the app allows you to check for updates, although we aren't exactly sure if you'll be able to install updates via the Windows app as of yet.
However, there are some limitations as it appears that the app is currently only compatible with the latest Galaxy Buds Pro. During the initial setup process, you'll see grayed-out options for both the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Because these have been added to the app, to begin with, it's safe to assume that compatibility for some of the best wireless earbuds will be coming at some point.
The partnership between Samsung and Microsoft continues to benefit all Windows PC users and not just those who purchase and use the best Samsung laptops. It doesn't matter whether you're running a custom-built PC or something like the Microsoft Surface Pro X, Samsung's new Galaxy Buds app can be downloaded to any of them.
Smart move
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Use the app to pair and control everything
With the all-new Galaxy Buds app on Windows, you can easily pair and control your Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds when connected to your Windows PC. From adjusting the ANC levels to adjusting your EQ presets, you can do everything right from your computer.
The best of the best
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the best earbuds for desktop or when you're on the go
Active Noise Cancellation, gesture controls, and a comfortable fit leave not much else to be desired from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. These are the best headphones we've seen from Samsung in years, and now they can be connected seamlessly to your Windows computer.
