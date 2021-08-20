Samsung used an enhanced aluminum material dubbed "Armor Aluminium" that the company claims is thinner and lighter. This should make the phones less prone to scratches or dents. Samsung also discussed the challenges of making its foldables water-resistant, particularly because of the hinge mechanism. Because of this, Samsung had to use an anti-corrosive solution and lubrication to the hinge to prevent rusting.

When Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 , it talked a lot about the improved durability of its new foldables. Now Samsung is taking more time to discuss the measures they took to make its phones more durable, which is reassuring considering how much it will cost to fix the device displays.

As for the displays, There's Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, which should help keep the displays from getting scratched and protect them from falls. As for the inner displays, Samsung uses its ultra-thin glass along with a protective polymer and a new Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material to protect the screen. Our Jerry Hildenbrand explains why Samsung's new PET is so important, but in a nutshell, it's flexible and more durable than Samsung's previous foldable display protectors.

It's also part of the reason why the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can use the new S Pens, which are made in such a way as to protect the display. And that's a good thing, considering just how much it will cost to replace the displays on Samsung's best foldable phones.

Basically, try not to break your screen. Neither the phones nor the repairs are cheap.

The Verge was able to confirm with Samsung that the cost to repair the inner displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 would be $479 and $369, respectively. That's a bit cheaper than the cost to repair the previous foldables, which clocked in at $599 and $499, respectively, but it's still a pretty penny. We've reached out to see if Samsung could comment on the lower cost, but it definitely helps considering Samsung's goal to make its foldables more mainstream.

Additionally, the outer displays are much cheaper, at $149 and $99 for the respective devices, which isn't too bad. Samsung also has its Samsung Care Plus program, which you can sign up for and will provide $249 screen repairs for out-of-warranty damages. And if you preorder either of the foldables, you don't have to make monthly Care Plus payments for 12 months.

That said, neither of these phones is particularly cheap, and it's always smart to protect your investments. We definitely suggest looking into some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and screen protectors.

We also listed out some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and screen protectors.