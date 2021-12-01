Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protectors Android Central 2021

Although there's an all-new PET film and IPX8 water resistance on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can never be too careful. Samsung even upgraded the Cover Screen, bringing its 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. So if you want to make sure both displays are protected forever, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protectors.

These are the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protectors

Olixar takes the top spot as the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protector because the company has been making accessories for years. But also because this set of two screen protectors will prevent finger smudges while protecting the big and vibrant main display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The installation process is as easy as pie, and you won't have to worry about the screen protector affecting the display sensitivity.

If you've already grabbed one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases, you might be a bit concerned about pairing it with a compatible screen protector. That's where the Ferilinso Screen Protector set comes, as you get two case-friendly screen protectors for the Cover Screen, along with two more for the big screen. These screen protectors are made from a flexible TPU material, ensuring proper flexibility and even more protection.