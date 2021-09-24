However, the most exciting part is that the renders show that the device will include a dedicated slot for an S Pen, suggesting that Samsung is preparing to merge the S and Note lineup.

The images were posted in collaboration with Digit and known leaker @Onleaks , showing the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a similar chassis to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , from its rounded edges to its boxy frame, but with a slightly different camera hump on the back with a quad-camera array.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has appeared for the first time in a series of CAD renders, showing a device that looks strikingly similar to the Note 20 .

According to Digit/Onleaks, the device will feature a 6.8-inch curved display with a significantly improved camera setup, although there are no specific details as of yet. It will most likely have a high refresh rate AMOLED, and rumors have indicated that Samsung will equip the S22 Ultra with the latest version of the 108MP camera found on its premium flagships.

The move would not come as much of a shock, considering Samsung's wavering stance on the Galaxy Note series amid the ongoing global chip shortage. The company skipped on the Note series this year and instead decided to give S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

However, there were rumors that the company had planned to merge the Galaxy S and Note lineups at some point, which the company sort of achieved with this year's Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Unfortunately, one of the best Android phones of the year did not come with an S Pen or a slot to put one in, and buyers had to purchase a pen and case separately.

The latest rumors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra suggested that the device would replace the Note series with a dedicated S Pen slot, and if the renders are to be believed, it seems as though Samsung may finally merge the S and Note lineup.

Of course, that would also indicate that a separate Note follow-up would be out of the question.

What do you think of the render? Are you excited that a true Note successor could finally be on the way?