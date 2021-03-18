Yesterday, Samsung revealed that it may not launch a new Galaxy Note phone this year due to the global semiconductor shortage. A leaked Samsung product roadmap has now been posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass, which suggests Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August this year, instead of a new Note.

While the launch date hasn't been set in stone yet, the leaked roadmap reveals the Fan Edition Unpacked event has been tentatively scheduled for August 19. A separate report from SamMobile claims the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip successors will also be launched sometime in the third quarter of the year. The Galaxy S20 FE successor is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with a similar 120Hz AMOLED display as the company's best Android phones.

Samsung's next big launch event will be its "PC Unpacked" event, which will supposedly be held on April 14. The company is expected to launch a new Chrome-powered Galaxy Chromebook line and Windows-powered Galaxy Book notebooks at the upcoming event.

In June, Samsung will introduce a follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dubbed Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. July could bring a new addition to the company's growing A series lineup of budget phones. The Galaxy A22 will be a direct successor to last year's Galaxy A21 and is tipped to be available in both 4G and 5G variants.