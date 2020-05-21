What you need to know
- Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold successor at an online-only event in August.
- Given the current situation, Samsung will not be able to hold a physical Unpacked event for its upcoming flagship phones.
- The exact date of the launch event hasn't been revealed yet.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced smartphone makers to hold online-only events to launch new phones. Major tech industry events like MWC 2020 and Google I/O 2020 have been canceled entirely due to the pandemic, while events like WWDC 2020 and Gamescom are now slated to be held online.
A new report out of Korea claims Samsung too has now decided to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series at an online event. Along with the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2 is also rumored to debut at the same event.
The online-only Unpacked event is expected be held sometime in August, although an exact date hasn't been confirmed yet. Samsung is expected to confirm the launch date within the next few weeks. Last year, it unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 series at an Unpacked event held at the Barclays Center in New York on August 7.
The Galaxy Note 20 series phones are expected to be fairly similar to the Galaxy S20 series in most areas. As per recent leaks, however, the Note 20+ will come with a few new features like a second-generation Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor and an "LTPO" display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. While Samsung isn't planning to launch a Note 20 "Ultra" model this year, the rumored Galaxy Fold successor is said to include an S Pen.
