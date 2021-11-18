Update, Nov 18 (7 p.m. ET): Rolling out for the Galaxy S/Note 20 in the U.S.

What you need to know Samsung is reportedly rolling out the One UI 4 beta for its Galaxy Note 20 series.

The arrival comes not long after the stable launch on the Galaxy S21.

One UI 4 is on its fourth beta update, which brought plenty of bug fixes.

After opening its One UI 4 beta program to its 2021 flagship smartphones, Samsung is now reportedly opening up the beta program for some of its 2020 flagships, namely the Galaxy Note 20 series. SamMobile spotted the update along with the full changelog, which should largely match what we've seen in One UI 4 beta thus far with devices like the Galaxy S21. That includes enhanced privacy settings, updates to the overall look with a new theming engine akin to Material You's dynamic color, new widgets, and more. The latest One UI 4 beta that rolled out for the Galaxy S21 was filled with bug fixes, as we're close to the stable version of the update.

Reports were coming in that Samsung was preparing to launch the beta for more of its best Android phones, but it was unclear when it would arrive. On Monday, a moderator had reportedly stated that it was being prepared for the Galaxy S20 series and that One UI 3.1 would be the final update version for Android 11. Some users in the UK claim to have received the beta for the Galaxy S20, but there are conflicting reports on the availability of the update. We've reached out to Samsung for official word on the One UI 4 beta rollout availability and will update once we get a response. Regardless, it may not be long before more Galaxy flagships become eligible for the beta ahead of the stable release. If you have a Galaxy Note 20 device, be sure to check the Samsung Members app to see if the beta is available for you. It is apparently available for Note 20 owners in the UK but should arrive in other regions soon.

Galaxy S20 owners are finally getting to try out One UI 4 with the latest beta rollout happening in the U.S. Several users on Reddit (via 9to5Google) have already stated that they've received the update on their unlocked devices after the banner showed up in the Samsung Members app. Galaxy Note 20 owners in the U.S. are also receiving the beta. Fortunately, Galaxy S20/Note 20 owners not eligible won't have to wait too long, as Samsung's One UI 4 rollout schedule indicates that those devices will receive the stable update in January except for the standard S20, which is held off until February.