What you need to know
- Samsung has ended the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 20 series.
- It is likely that the first stable One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will soon begin rolling out.
- Samsung had opened the One UI 3.0 beta program for the two phones last month.
Last month, Samsung kicked off the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones. The company has now announced that the beta program for the two phones has come to an end (via TizenHelp). While it hasn't yet revealed a timeframe for the release of the stable One UI 3.0 update, it is likely that the update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 series early next month.
According to moderators on Samsung's community forums, the last One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 series is fairly close to the stable build when it comes to stability and performance. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the end of the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series yet, but we expect that to happen very soon. Since Samsung started the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series earlier than the Note 20 series, it may roll out the stable Android 11 update to the Galaxy S20 trio first.
While Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 will soon begin receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update, the company has only now opened the One UI 3.0 beta program to the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Z Flip phones. The first One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also expected to become available within the next few days.
