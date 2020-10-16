What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker and Wireless Charger Trio are now available for purchase in the U.S.
- Samsung has also introduced two new colors for the Galaxy Buds Live: Mystic Red and Aura Blue.
- The Galaxy Fit 2 and Wireless Charger Trio were announced alongside the Galaxy A42 5G last month.
Samsung unveiled a bunch of new products at its "Life Unstoppable" event last month, including the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker, and the Wireless Charger Trio. The Galaxy Fit 2 and the Wireless Charger Trio are now finally available for purchase in the U.S.
The Galaxy Fit 2 is a successor to the Galaxy Fit, which was launched last year. It comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and is capable of automatically tracking five different types of activities. Samsung claims the fitness tracker can last up to 15 days on a single charge. The Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at just $60 and comes in Black and Red color options.
Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio, as its name implies, can charge up to three devices simultaneously. It is large enough to allow you to charge your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live side by side. The Wireless Charger Trio is now available from Samsung.com and other major retailers for $90.
In addition to the new Galaxy Fit 2 and Wireless Charger Trio, Samsung has launched two new color options for the Galaxy Buds Live: Mystic Red and Aura Blue. The Mystic Red variant is now available on Samsung.com and Amazon, while the Aura Blue option will be available exclusively on Best Buy starting tomorrow.
Galaxy Fit 2
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 2 features a color AMOLED display and automatic fitness tracking. It is also claimed to offer up to 15 days of usage on a single charge, which is a big upgrade over its predecessor.
Galaxy Buds Live Mystic Red
Despite their weird design, the Galaxy Buds Live are among the best true wireless earbuds available right now. They offer great sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and are surprisingly comfortable.
