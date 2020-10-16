Samsung unveiled a bunch of new products at its "Life Unstoppable" event last month, including the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker, and the Wireless Charger Trio. The Galaxy Fit 2 and the Wireless Charger Trio are now finally available for purchase in the U.S.

The Galaxy Fit 2 is a successor to the Galaxy Fit, which was launched last year. It comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and is capable of automatically tracking five different types of activities. Samsung claims the fitness tracker can last up to 15 days on a single charge. The Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at just $60 and comes in Black and Red color options.