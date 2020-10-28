What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 has started receiving a new software update.
- The update brings the Galaxy Watch 3's voice guidance feature to the smartwatch.
- While the update is currently available only in South Korea, it is expected to expand to other countries soon.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 received a major update last month, with some of Galaxy Watch 3's best features. The company has now started rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with another Galaxy Watch 3 feature. This time, Samsung is bringing voice guidance support to one of its best Android smartwatches.
As per TizenHelp, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives as version R820XXU1CTJ5. Once you install the update on your smartwatch, you will be able to use voice guidance during exercises, as long as you have a pair of wireless earbuds connected.
In addition to helping you reach your exercise goal, the feature will also provide other useful information such as the distance covered and your heart-rate when running or biking. Unlike the Fitbit Premium subscription service, which offers a similar feature to Fitbit smartwatch owners, Samsung's voice guidance is completely free.
Along with the voice guidance feature, the update also comes with stability improvements and a few bug fixes. Unfortunately, however, it will take some time for the update to become widely available. Currently, it appears to be limited to South Korea.
Galaxy Watch Active 2
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 still remains one of the most impressive Android smartwatches around. It has a beautiful design, a vibrant AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and great battery life.
