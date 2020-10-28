Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 received a major update last month, with some of Galaxy Watch 3's best features. The company has now started rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with another Galaxy Watch 3 feature. This time, Samsung is bringing voice guidance support to one of its best Android smartwatches.

Source: TizenHelp

As per TizenHelp, the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives as version R820XXU1CTJ5. Once you install the update on your smartwatch, you will be able to use voice guidance during exercises, as long as you have a pair of wireless earbuds connected.

In addition to helping you reach your exercise goal, the feature will also provide other useful information such as the distance covered and your heart-rate when running or biking. Unlike the Fitbit Premium subscription service, which offers a similar feature to Fitbit smartwatch owners, Samsung's voice guidance is completely free.

Along with the voice guidance feature, the update also comes with stability improvements and a few bug fixes. Unfortunately, however, it will take some time for the update to become widely available. Currently, it appears to be limited to South Korea.