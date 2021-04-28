Is it time for a new mic? If you're a content creator, you should always be looking for new ways to upgrade your audio. It's one of the most important pieces of that puzzle. The B&H DealZone is a collection of unique daily deals from the retailer, and today's DealZone features the Samson G-Track Pro USB microphone. It's down to just $99.99 today, which is a price we genuinely only see during these special sales. The mic sells for $130 or more otherwise. The black version is going for that $130 street price at B&H, Amazon, and other retailers. It has been a while since we've seen the Silver version go on sale at all, so grab one while you can because this deal won't be around tomorrow.

Get talkin' Samson G-Track Pro USB microphone with built-in audio interface This is a condenser mic that works with both Windows and Mac computers. It has three polar patterns, a 3.5mm jack for monitoring, an instrument input interface, and an onboard mixer with levels. It is powered over USB and comes with a desktop base. $99.99 $130.00 $30 off See at B&H

This powerful USB condenser mic packs a bunch, and it's designed for recording both vocals and instruments. It has a 1/4-inch input that's perfect for connecting your favorite instrument. There's an on-board 24-bit 96 kHz audio interface, too, that allows for adjustments of the different inputs so you can make everything sound great together.

Use the 3.5mm headphone jack to plug in your favorite cans and monitor what you're recording. This allows for zero latency monitoring of the input signals so you can follow along precisely.

The mic comes with three polar patterns: cardioid, figure-8, and omnidirectional. The pattern you use is very much dependent on what you're doing with the mic. Cardioid tends to be the most popular pattern for content creators, podcasters, and people recording or live streaming their voices. With that pattern you won't pick up anything happening behind the mic, so your keyboard clicks will be more muffled while your voice is crystal clear.

The mic is powered by the USB cable plugged into your computer, so you don't have to worry about a second cable. It also has an integrated deskop base so you can rest it easily on your workstation.