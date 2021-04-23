America's Next Drag Superstar will be crowned during the final episode of RuPaul's Drag Race this week and we have all the details on how you can watch this season's Grand Finale on TV or online.

Now in its 13th season, RuPaul's Drag Race is the most awarded reality competition show in history. During this season of the show, 13 queens from all across the U.S. came together to compete for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000 and the honor of being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

During last week's episode titled "Gettin' Lucky!", the four remaining queens had to write verse, record, and perform RuPaul's song Lucky. However, unlike in past seasons of the show, no one was eliminated and all four queens will have a chance to compete for the crown one last time during season 13's finale.

The four remaining queens competing in the finale are Gottmik and Symone from Los Angeles and Rosé and Kandy Muse from New York. Gottmik made history earlier this year as the first transgender man to participate in the competition while Symone is a small-town country girl and the first queen in the competition from Arkansas. Meanwhile, Rosé is a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan and Kandy Muse went viral after winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year before appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race.

While last year's finale was held virtually due to the pandemic, we don't yet know if season 13's final episode will be held live though it won't likely be held in front of a live audience as has been the case in year's past.

Whether you're rooting for Gottmik, Symone, Rosé or Kandy Muse, we'll show you how to watch the Grand Finale of season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere in the world.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale: When and where?

The season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race titled "Grand Finale" will air on Friday, April 23 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1 in the U.S. and will be available to stream a day later on Saturday, April 24 on Netflix in the UK.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the season 13 finale live as it happens.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

