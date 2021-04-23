America's Next Drag Superstar will be crowned during the final episode of RuPaul's Drag Race this week and we have all the details on how you can watch this season's Grand Finale on TV or online.
Now in its 13th season, RuPaul's Drag Race is the most awarded reality competition show in history. During this season of the show, 13 queens from all across the U.S. came together to compete for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000 and the honor of being crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.
During last week's episode titled "Gettin' Lucky!", the four remaining queens had to write verse, record, and perform RuPaul's song Lucky. However, unlike in past seasons of the show, no one was eliminated and all four queens will have a chance to compete for the crown one last time during season 13's finale.
The four remaining queens competing in the finale are Gottmik and Symone from Los Angeles and Rosé and Kandy Muse from New York. Gottmik made history earlier this year as the first transgender man to participate in the competition while Symone is a small-town country girl and the first queen in the competition from Arkansas. Meanwhile, Rosé is a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan and Kandy Muse went viral after winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year before appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race.
While last year's finale was held virtually due to the pandemic, we don't yet know if season 13's final episode will be held live though it won't likely be held in front of a live audience as has been the case in year's past.
Whether you're rooting for Gottmik, Symone, Rosé or Kandy Muse, we'll show you how to watch the Grand Finale of season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere in the world.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale: When and where?
The season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race titled "Grand Finale" will air on Friday, April 23 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1 in the U.S. and will be available to stream a day later on Saturday, April 24 on Netflix in the UK.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the season 13 finale live as it happens.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, April 23 at 9pm ET/PT on VH1. You can also watch previous episodes from this season or even past seasons online on VH1's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to VH1 so you can watch the network's content online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to VH1, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange Lifestyle Extra package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to VH1 as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes VH1 as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in Canada
Canadian Drag Race fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the show's season 13 finale on Friday, April 23 on Crave or OUTtv. However, OUTtv will show the finale at 8pm ET/PT while Crave will air it a bit later at 8:35pm ET/PT.
If you've already cut the cord don't worry as both networks have their own streaming services available. A subscription to Crave costs $9.99 per month while OUTtvGo costs $3.99 per month or just $39.99 for the year.
Get a RuPaul's Drag Race stream in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to watch the season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race on Saturday, April 24. For those who haven't signed up for Netflix yet, in the UK the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £9.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £13.99 per month.
Stream RuPaul's Drag Race in Australia
In order to watch the season 13 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race in Australia, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Stan. The service offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard, and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Drag Race in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
