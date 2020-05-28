Looking to add another smart speaker to your home? Maybe you've got that one little room that doesn't have an Echo in it or you need a speaker on your bookshelf. Daily Deals has the Amazon Echo 1st-generation smart home music speaker available for $34.99 refurbished with code THRIFTERECHO. That price is the lowest around at the moment, and the speaker is going for around $70 brand new on Amazon. The deal comes with free shipping and a 30-day warranty.

Sure, this isn't the newest Amazon smart speaker in the lineup, but it still has a very powerful speaker that's steps ahead of similarly priced speakers. Plus, Alexa, the Amazon smart voice assistant, doesn't care about the age of the speaker. Alexa is built in the cloud, so as long as the speaker is compatible with Alexa it has the most advanced version. You can use voice commands to control your smart home, access streaming apps like Pandora or Amazon Music, and ask about all kinds of things like the news or weather.

The Echo is designed with a 360-degree speaker, which means you can place it pretty much anywhere in the room and you'll be able to hear the music. Underneath the ring of lights along the top are seven microphones. These work together with Beamforming technology to give the speaker far-field voice recognition so it can hear you no matter where you are. That means you can talk to Alexa even with a party going on or music playing.

Connect the Echo to other Echo devices and increase its functionality. You can play music across several devices when using the apps and such that are compatible with it. You can also talk to other Echos like a sort of intercom system. If you have newer, fancier Echo devices, you can still use this one for a kids room or guest room so other members of your family can be reached.