OPPO Vice President Brian Shen recently revealed on Weibo that the company's first phone with a 90Hz refresh rate display will soon be launched. Realme, which started off as OPPO's sub-brand last year, has now confirmed that it too is working on a smartphone with a 90Hz display. The information was revealed by Realme product manager Wang Derek on Weibo.

Sadly, Derek's post on Weibo does not shed any light on the possible name or tech specs of the device. The post only reveals that the Realme smartphone with a 90Hz display will be more affordable than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As the folks over at GSMArena suggest, the smartphone could perhaps be the rumored Realme XT Pro. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset under the hood.

In the camera department, Realme XT Pro is expected to have the same quad camera array on the back as the Realme XT. On the front, however, the phone will apparently have a more impressive 32MP camera for selfies.

So far, we have seen 90Hz or higher refresh rate displays only on flagship phones. The only non-gaming phone with a 90Hz panel right now is the OnePlus 7 Pro, although it will soon be joined by the Pixel 4 series phones from Google. Realme XT Pro, however, could be the very first mid-range smartphone to have a 90Hz display.

