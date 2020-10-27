As we approach Black Friday, we expect to see a bunch of great VPN deals and PureVPN is getting things started today with a Halloween promotion that offers an 85% discount.

The deal, which gets you a 5-year subscription for just $99, drops the monthly cost of the service to just $1.65. Considering it costs $11 if you pay monthly, that's some solid savings. There's also a 31-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free to see if it meets your needs. The deal is only available for a limited time, though, so don't miss out on it.

Protect yourself PureVPN Security and privacy are important, but that doesn't mean you can't make a saving! This Halloween offer at PureVPN drops the monthly cost to just $1.65 when you pick the 5-year plan. It works great on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and more. $99.00 $657.00 $558 off See at PureVPN

If you think about it for a second, you'll probably realize that you spend a ton of your time online these days. In our increasingly internet-connected world, you should have security and privacy at the front of your mind and a VPN is a great way to ensure you're staying safe.

PureVPN is a highly-rated VPN service with numerous features like 2,000 servers in 140 countries, P2P connectivity, unlimited bandwidth, and 256-bit data encryption. It doesn't log any usage data either. All the servers in PureVPN's network support 1Gbit connection speed, too, which works great for streaming media. On top of that, PureVPN supports geo-unblocking so you can access region-restricted events like live sports or Netflix content like Studio Ghibli movies.

PureVPN supports Windows, macOS, and Linux, has mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus browser extensions, so you can use it pretty much everywhere. As well as having apps for all the major platforms, it also offers add-ons for devices like Kodi, Fire TV and Wi-Fi routers making it a good choice for those niche use cases. Your subscription allows for up to 10 simultaneous connections so you don't have to worry about cutting the connection on one device to hook up another.

The PureVPN Halloween offer is only available for a limited time. If signing up for the long-term plan is not for you, you can make the most of PureVPN's 1-week trial for $1 to try out all of its features without spending much upfront.