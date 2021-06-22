As millions of us continue to learn and work from home, Prime Day deals will make a great time to replace your aging desktop or add another Chromebook to your family's collection. Most of the best Chromebooks have been available for over a year now, which means that deals are much more likely this year than they were last year — when we were also in the midst of the 2020 Chromebook shortage. Part of why Chromebooks have (almost) always had great deals on Prime Day is that mid-range Chromebooks come down to budget prices, and budget Chromebooks come down to impulse-buy prices. Considering that Chrome OS is designed to run on more affordable hardware to begin with, and that means that Prime Day is the best time to get a laptop, especially a budget laptop. Premium Chromebooks like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook are already seeing deep discounts ahead of Prime Day, so you can grab a great Chromebook and have it in time for Prime Day on Monday. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more No matter your budget this Prime Day, Google has durability and usability standards for almost all Chromebooks — because most models are designed for chaotic classrooms or unforgiving businesses — that make Chromebooks ideal for younger and less tech-savvy users. All this adds up to Chromebooks being great investments for families looking for a computer that won't break the bank and won't die the second you breathe on it wrong. Case in point: the Lenovo Flex 5 is down to its best price ever and gives you a great mid-range 2-in-1 Chromebook for the price of a budget clamshell.

Best Chromebook gets its best price ever Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 | $120 off at Amazon This is the winner in our Best Chromebooks roundup for a reason: you get a lot for the money, and it's at its lowest price ever today. This 2-in-1 touchscreen has all the features you'll want — 1080p touchscreen with USI stylus compatibility, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8-10 hour battery life, and a comfortable backlit keyboard with up-facing stereo speakers on each side of it. $310 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Work Chromebooks are excellent for getting things done — I've worked full-time from one for four years — and when you want to really get down to business on a Chromebook, you'll want some extra power and a little extra style to help your Chromebook fit in with all the Macbooks and ultrabooks. I recommend going with an Intel M3 or higher, at least 64GB of internal storage for accommodating lots of Android apps or Linux apps. While 4GB will be perfectly okay for lighter workloads, if you tend to keep dozens and dozens of tabs open at a time while video conferencing, you'll want to spring for the 8GB of RAM on something like the Pixelbook Go. There are several higher-end Chromebooks that are seeing significant price cuts on Prime Day — the one-year-old Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, the two-year old ASUS Chromebook Flip C433, and the just replaced Acer Chromebook 713 — but another excellent choice, especially for business is the ASUS Chromebook C434. It may be a couple of years old now, but it still offers the best blend of power and value alongside its beautiful 14-inch touchscreen, and now that its successors are starting to become available. Best screen around : Samsung Galaxy Chromebook | $300 off at Amazon Samsung's first Chromebook premium enough to bear the Galaxy name is an ultra-premium marvel that you can pick up for less than its less-powerful successor right now! The battery is only 6-9 hours, but the screen is stunning and it has all the storage and power you need. $700 at Amazon Well balanced, as all things should be : ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 | $90 off at Amazon This 14-inch 2-in-1 is a couple of years old now, but it's still quick as a whip and built well. The backlit keyboard is easy to type on late into the evening, and the screen is vibrant and perfect for split-screening work and play. This model also has 8GB of RAM, so it's great for tab hoarders. $390 at Amazon Best Compact Prime Day Chromebook Deals As someone who fully embraces the #HaveChromebookWillTravel lifestyle, compact Chromebooks are my favorites to use on the couch and around the country. 11.6-inch Chromebooks make up a significant portion of the Chromebook market, and for good reason: they're the ideal size for students and for on-the-go users.

Source: Android Central

Unfortunately, the compact Chromebook market is fraught with older, outdated models, especially on Amazon where sellers tend to call everything the "latest" "2021" model even if the Chromebook in question is actually two years old. Ignore the marketing terms and look at the specs in order to determine how new and worthy a Chromebook deal is. Both the Acer Spin 311 (2W) and Samsung Chromebook 4 use the same Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of storage as my favorite compact Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 that spent most of the last year sold-out amid the 2020 Chromebook crunch, but others use the MediaTek 8183 or similar versions. In particular, the 10.1-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet uses one, and when paired with that nice 1080p screen and detachable keyboard and kickstand, it makes the Duet one of the best Chromebooks on the market, let alone one of the best compact ones, and now that the Duet's been out a year, it's time for it to get some deals. With the Acer Spin 311, you get plenty of ports and a handy 2-in-1 form factor but only 32GB of storage. The Samsung is almost painfully light on ports and is a non-touchscreen clamshell laptop, but it comes with 64GB of storage. Both Chromebooks will get Chrome OS updates until June 2026, so they should last you a good long while. Whatever you grab, I highly suggest a touchscreen for three reasons: it'll make interacting with Android apps easier, it really doesn't cost more, and it's just more fun! Best Chrome OS tablet : Lenovo Chromebook Duet | $40 off at Amazon With battery for literal days and the best experience we've seen from a Chrome OS tablet to date, the Duet finally gives us the kind of Google tablet we've wanted for a decade. The battery will absolutely never leave you hanging and the screen is great, but there will be a few itty bitty hangs and stutters every now and then. $239 at Amazon Fun and functional : Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-2H-C679) | $274 off at Amazon This compact Chromebook also has a Celeron N4000-series processor, and if you can get by on 32GB of storage, it's a nice little Chromebook for kids and for light computing on the go. It has more ports than its successor, and expandable storage is still an option here. $225 at Amazon Grab and go beauty : Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" | $70 off at Amazon This Chromebook is essentially a Lenovo C330 with a name change, and that's perfectly fine because the C330 was a great little laptop and I loved mine to death. And since the Lenovo C330 is $250, you can save an extra $30 by buying the newer, lesser-known version of it instead. It still has the same processor, RAM, and 64GB of storage. $219 at Amazon Good for kids : HP Chromebook 11a | $70 off at Amazon It may lack a touchscreen, but this Chromebook has the essentials you or your kid need to browse the web, play some Android games, and get homework done, too. It features the same MediaTek 8183 processor many top compact Chromebooks use, and I'm digging the finish around the keyboard and trackpad. $190 at Amazon Brand new : ASUS Chromebook CX1 | $30 off at Amazon There are a lot of older Chromebooks that will be "on sale" for around $230, so why not just buy a brand new model like the CX1? The Celeron 3350 is an older processor, but it's perfect for kids just needing to do some homework. $200 at Amazon Extra storage : Samsung Chromebook 4 | $60 off at Amazon Most compact Chromebooks only come with 32GB of storage, but if you're intending to download lots of apps or download music and movies for offline playback, you'll want one with 64GB or higher. The Samsung Chromebook 4 fits that bill nicely. $190 at Amazon Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Students While price and performance are always important on a Chromebook, when buying one for a kid durability is equally important. After all, it doesn't matter how cheap a Chromebook is if your kid breaks it less than a month later. Unfortunately, the Best Chromebook for Students — the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 — can be hard to find these days, so I recommend grabbing the Acer Spin 311 instead, which is still a hearty little Chromebook even when not covered in rubberized plastic. If your kid wants a bigger screen for gaming and YouTube — I mean homework! — the HP Chromebook X360 14b is also a great pick for a nice, big touchscreen 2-in-1. All of the current student Chromebook models are now two years old, but none of the new models announced in January are available outside B2B channels yet. Best for big kids : Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 | $120 off at Amazon This is the winner in our Best Chromebooks roundup for a reason: you get a lot for the money, and it's at its lowest price ever today. While it's not as rugged as Education Edition models, it's got a 1080p touchscreen, backlit keyboard with up-facing stereo speakers, and an i3 processor, so it's got the power when it needs it. $310 at Amazon Best for big kids : Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 | $120 off at Amazon This is the winner in our Best Chromebooks roundup for a reason: you get a lot for the money, and it's at its lowest price ever today. While it's not as rugged as Education Edition models, it's got a 1080p touchscreen, backlit keyboard with up-facing stereo speakers, and an i3 processor, so it's got the power when it needs it. $310 at Amazon Best Chromebook for Students : ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 | $55 off at Amazon ASUS's education Chromebook offers consistent performance even under strenuous conditions and tolerates drops and drips better than most. It's sold at or above $400 for most of the last year, so grab this sale while it lasts. From $295 at Amazon Just the basics : ASUS Chromebook C223 | $60 off at Amazon This model is a little bit older, but for younger kids with lighter workloads, it has everything you need to get started and see if you can trust them to take care of a laptop. Just keep in mind it's only getting Chrome OS updates for another three years before you'll need to buy another machine or switch it over to CloudReady. $190 at Amazon From $295 at Amazon Good for kids : HP Chromebook 11a | $70 off at Amazon It may lack a touchscreen, but this Chromebook has the essentials you or your kid need to browse the web, play some Android games, and get homework done, too. It features the same MediaTek 8183 processor many top compact Chromebooks use, and I'm digging the finish around the keyboard and trackpad. $190 at Amazon Just the basics : ASUS Chromebook C223 | $60 off at Amazon This model is a little bit older, but for younger kids with lighter workloads, it has everything you need to get started and see if you can trust them to take care of a laptop. Just keep in mind it's only getting Chrome OS updates for another three years before you'll need to buy another machine or switch it over to CloudReady. $190 at Amazon What you need to look for when buying a Prime Day Chromebook deals