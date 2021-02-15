If you're consistently running low on time throughout the day, having a smart robot vacuum cleaner like one of these discounted models from ILIFE could work wonders for your life.

The ILIFE vacuums are on sale at Amazon as a 24-hour Presidents' Day deal with as much as 25% off regular prices. With options from $119, it's well worth checking out this sale while you can.

The most affordable option in the sale is the ILIFE V3s Pro. At $118.99, it's one of the best robot vacuum deals you'll find right today, down from a regular price of $160.

You'll struggle to find a robot vacuum of any quality for this price anywhere else, with most costing hundreds of dollars more. The ILIFE V3s Pro has tangle-free pet hair care technology, making it great for anyone with long hair or pets. It can clean up dirt, hair, and debris on both hard floors and carpets. It also has a low profile so you can use it clean under furniture and beds.

Like most robot vacuums, the ILIFE V3s Pro has a self-charging feature meaning it can automatically return itself to its dock when it's running out of juice so you don't have to worry about it. You can also program the vacuum to clean on certain schedules, and it has anti-bump and anti-fall sensors to stop it from bashing into things and falling down the stairs.

Runtime is between 90-100 minutes, which is pretty good by industry standards.

The ILIFE V3s Pro also has a 300ml dustbin capacity. In the box, you'll get the vacuum, a remote control, extra HEPA filter and extra sides brush, a cleaning brush, AC adapter, and a charging dock. The sale also features the ILIFE A4s Pro which features even stronger suction for only $15 more.