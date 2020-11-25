The Powerbeats Pro are true wireless earbuds with excellent sound quality, sweat and water resistance, and wings to keep them from falling out of your ears during a workout. Best of all, you can land over 24 hours of combined battery life.

Right now during Black Friday , you can grab the Powerbeats Pro for $90 off at just $160. At that price, they're extremely competitive against even some of the other fan favorites like the Galaxy Buds Live and Airpods Pro .

True wireless earbuds are great for a lot of things, but they're particularly helpful for workouts, where cables simply get in the way. The Powerbeats Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy for exercise, combining excellent sound quality with water and (more importantly) sweat resistance — and of course, a cable-free design.

Beats may have once had a reputation for overpriced headphones that underdelivered on sound quality, but those days are well in the past. The Powerbeats Pro have fantastic sound quality, offering the signature Beats sound with booming, yet not overwhelming bass and fairly balanced mids and highs. These will sound great for virtually any type of music (or podcast, if that's more your style), but particularly for bass-heavy tracks, they're an excellent choice.

For fitness-minded listeners, the Powerbeats Pro lock securely into your ears with the winged tips, and they're sweat-resistant so you don't have to worry about destroying your new headphones after an intense workout. This is perhaps the Powerbeats Pro's biggest advantage over many other popular sets of earbuds, many of which fall far too easily out of your ears during a run.

If you have an iPhone, Apple's H1 chip inside allows for extremely fast and simple pairing, a more stable Bluetooth connection, and less latency, among other benefits. Of course, the Powerbeats Pro work great on Android devices, as well, with Bluetooth 5 and all-day battery life. You likely won't see this kind of deal again any time soon, so make sure to snag the Powerbeats Pro while they're $90 off.