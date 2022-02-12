The Galaxy S22 series is here, and while Samsung's latest flagships may not be for everyone, the company will undoubtedly well plenty of them. Each year we get a different set of colorways, and that's no different with the S22 series.
Across the models, Samsung has included Phantom Black, White, and a nice dark green colorway that appears quite striking no matter which way you look at it. However, the differences lie in the fourth color option, with the Galaxy S22 and S22+ receiving a Pink Gold model, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an elegant burgundy. Not to mention, the S Pen also has a lovely two-tone design that matches the phone nicely.
With that in mind, we want to know which Galaxy S22 color you find most appealing, regardless of if you plan to buy one or not.
Aside from the standard colorways that you can find at many carriers (depending on the region, of course), Samsung also offers several custom colors that you can find exclusively on its website.
Each model gets Graphite and Sky Blue colorway, but Samsung also throws on a violet and cream color for the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Meanwhile, the Ultra model receives an exclusive red colorway.
If you're unsure which you like best, you can always check them out on Galaxy S22 color guide, although we're a bit partial to the green colorway.
Of course, if you're not a fan of any colorway, you can always cover up your phone with any of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to give your phone a bit more of a personal touch.
