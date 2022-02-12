Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus GroupSource: Samsung

The Galaxy S22 series is here, and while Samsung's latest flagships may not be for everyone, the company will undoubtedly well plenty of them. Each year we get a different set of colorways, and that's no different with the S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra BurgundySource: Samsung

Across the models, Samsung has included Phantom Black, White, and a nice dark green colorway that appears quite striking no matter which way you look at it. However, the differences lie in the fourth color option, with the Galaxy S22 and S22+ receiving a Pink Gold model, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra has an elegant burgundy. Not to mention, the S Pen also has a lovely two-tone design that matches the phone nicely.

With that in mind, we want to know which Galaxy S22 color you find most appealing, regardless of if you plan to buy one or not.

Aside from the standard colorways that you can find at many carriers (depending on the region, of course), Samsung also offers several custom colors that you can find exclusively on its website.

Each model gets Graphite and Sky Blue colorway, but Samsung also throws on a violet and cream color for the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Meanwhile, the Ultra model receives an exclusive red colorway.

If you're unsure which you like best, you can always check them out on Galaxy S22 color guide, although we're a bit partial to the green colorway.

Of course, if you're not a fan of any colorway, you can always cover up your phone with any of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to give your phone a bit more of a personal touch.

Going green

Samsung Galaxy S22 Official Render Green Front Back

Samsung Galaxy S22/Plus

The new standard

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ may look essentially the same as last year's models, but Samsung has included plenty of internal upgrades that make them worth a look at. Plus, you get a striking set of colorways, including a fantastic green.

Elegance

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Render Burgundy Front Back

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Bourgeois burgundy

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new successor to the Galaxy Note line, complete with a built-in, two-tone S Pen that matches the phone's seven different colorways, including green, burgundy, and a Samsung-exclusive red.

