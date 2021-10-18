Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival brings spooky new unlocks

Trainers, get your scarfs, costumes and pumpkin-flavored everything ready, as there's a Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival on the way. This event is bringing a spooky theme to the game for a week, as the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27. With only a week, if you're really interested in anything this event is offering, you'll want to be in as many matches as possible.

Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! pic.twitter.com/M4t0157wLb — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 18, 2021

During the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival, players will be able to unlock lots of Halloween-themed items for their Trainers, such as a Pumpkin Pikachu mask, a Halloween candy backpack and more. There's also a new Pokémon available to unlock and a creepy makeover on the battle map to fit the season.

Pokémon Unite continues to grow as one of the best Android games available. The game is also completely free-to-play, though players can choose to pay for various boosters that help speed through the ranks and unlock items faster. There's a growing roster of Pokémonand since this is a service game, that list can very safely be expected to grow quite a bit in the coming months.