Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival brings spooky new unlocks

One week to unlock lots of cool Halloween items.
Samuel Tolbert

What you need to know

  • Pokémon Unite is getting a Halloween Festival event later in October.
  • The event runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27.
  • There's a new Pokémon to grab, as well as plenty of items for trainers that are themed after the spooky season.

Trainers, get your scarfs, costumes and pumpkin-flavored everything ready, as there's a Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival on the way. This event is bringing a spooky theme to the game for a week, as the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27. With only a week, if you're really interested in anything this event is offering, you'll want to be in as many matches as possible.

During the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival, players will be able to unlock lots of Halloween-themed items for their Trainers, such as a Pumpkin Pikachu mask, a Halloween candy backpack and more. There's also a new Pokémon available to unlock and a creepy makeover on the battle map to fit the season.

Pokémon Unite continues to grow as one of the best Android games available. The game is also completely free-to-play, though players can choose to pay for various boosters that help speed through the ranks and unlock items faster. There's a growing roster of Pokémonand since this is a service game, that list can very safely be expected to grow quite a bit in the coming months.

