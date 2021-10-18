Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival brings spooky new unlocks

What you need to know
- Pokémon Unite is getting a Halloween Festival event later in October.
- The event runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27.
- There's a new Pokémon to grab, as well as plenty of items for trainers that are themed after the spooky season.
Trainers, get your scarfs, costumes and pumpkin-flavored everything ready, as there's a Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival on the way. This event is bringing a spooky theme to the game for a week, as the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 27. With only a week, if you're really interested in anything this event is offering, you'll want to be in as many matches as possible.
During the Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival, players will be able to unlock lots of Halloween-themed items for their Trainers, such as a Pumpkin Pikachu mask, a Halloween candy backpack and more. There's also a new Pokémon available to unlock and a creepy makeover on the battle map to fit the season.
Pokémon Unite continues to grow as one of the best Android games available. The game is also completely free-to-play, though players can choose to pay for various boosters that help speed through the ranks and unlock items faster. There's a growing roster of Pokémonand since this is a service game, that list can very safely be expected to grow quite a bit in the coming months.
Everything you need to know about Android 12
Android 12's source code was pushed out on October 4th, but disappointingly, it won't arrive on Pixel phones just yet. Here's what you need to know about revised timetables, new features, when the beta will come to non-Google phones, and everything else you need to know.
Review: Get the right fit and sound with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra chopped off a fair bit of size to make the Elite 7 Pro small and versatile enough to fit a wider variance of ears with the same level of comfort. Then, it coupled with everything else these earbuds do well.
Review: The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a great fit for the workout crowd
Jabra may have cut the Elite 7 Active from the same mold as the Elite 7 Pro. While these earbuds don't have every single feature their brethren do, they still carve out a niche that might appeal to people looking for those specific differences.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.