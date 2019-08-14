Here's the congratulatory announcement of the week's rewards from the official Pokémon GO account.

Trainers in Pokémon GO, there's some great news: from August 13 to August 20, you can enjoy a week filled with Stardust and Stardust-themed bonuses. During this week, wild encounters will grant you 3 times as much Stardust as usual. You'll also get 3 times as much Starburst for hatching different Pokémon. All Raid battles will award you 3,000 Stardust and on top of all that, Starpieces will now last for one hour.

Once you've got the Stardust out out of your eyes and pockets, be sure to catch up on the other recent happenings in the world of Pokémon GO. At the end of last month, Pokémon storage was finally increased to 2,500, so Trainers have plenty of space for storing their various critters. The Team Rocket invasion is still going on, so if you haven't had the chance to take back any gyms or fight any corrupted Pokémon yet, this is your chance.

Pokémon Trainers in Canada should be aware that the Safari Zone Montreal event is happening soon, with ticket prices and other information going up in the near future. Even if you're not able to go to the actual ticketed event, there'll be plenty of bonuses you can access during the period in which the event is happening, from September 20 through September 22, 2019.

Get the most out of your Android gaming experience

SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon) A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended! Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon) This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity. Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon) Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.