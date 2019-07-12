What you need to know
- Buy a Pixel 3a XL during Amazon Prime Day, get a $100 gift card.
- Get $260 off on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
- Prime Day discounts also announced for Nokia models.
Prime Day is almost here and it's bringing deals on everything and the kitchen sink, and if you've been eyeing a new Pixel phone, Prime Day wants to make your dreams come true. The following deals have been announced for Prime Day for Google Pixel phones:
- Pixel 3a XL: $100 gift card with any purchase
- Pixel 3: $260 off, starting from $539
- Pixel 3 XL: $260 off, starting from $639
The $100 gift card for a Pixel 3a XL is the same offer that Google and Best Buy offered around the launch weekend, though a $100 gift card for Amazon is more useful to most of us than Google Store or Best Buy gift card, if I'm being perfectly honest. That this is only available for the Pixel 3a XL and not the regular Pixel 3a is a bit of a bummer.
There are also deals announced for Nokia phones on Prime Day:
- Nokia 3.1: $50 off, $109
- Nokia 6.1: $30 off, $199
- Nokia 7.1: $100 off, $249
- Nokia 9 PureView: $200 off, $499
That deals on the Nokia 7.1 and 6.1 in particular are quite appealing, as these phones are already wonderful values at their regular prices.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.