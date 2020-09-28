Google is expected to launch the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G this week, but the phones keep leaking before the company can properly announce them. This latest 'leak' comes from Google's Japanese twitter account and can be regarded more as a premature announcement than a leak in the traditional sense.

Source: Android Central

In a now-deleted tweet, we learn that Pixel 5 will cost ¥74,800 in Japan. A rough conversion translates to $709 which is close to the $699 price reported by Jon Prosser last week. Other potential prices for Pixel 5 include $599-$629 based on the CAD pricing or $599 based on the UK pricing. Either way, it's set to be cheaper than the equivalent 128GB Pixel 4 was when it launched. Google's Pixel 5 is shaping up to be a smartphone that'll more or less fix some of the issues people had with older Pixels. The company is adding an ultra-wide to replace the telephoto, re-adding the fingerprint sensor, lowering the pricing, and more.

It's not clear that Google will have any more surprises for us tomorrow, but the company could always have some software magic that can't be leaked as easily as hardware tricks. If trends hold true, many of those will trickle down to older Pixel devices in a matter of months, so you won't have to buy a new Pixel to experience them.

The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G are coming tomorrow, so we won't have to guess what the prices are once they land.