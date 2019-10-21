As discovered by Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Developers, the Wireless Power Consortium lists the Pixel 4 as supporting up to 11W for wireless charging, whereas the Pixel 3 only shows a max speed of 5W — indicating that Google's weird proprietary speed restriction has been removed.

The Pixel 3 was the first Google phone to support Qi wireless charging, but it came with a weird quirk. While it supported all Qi chargers, it only got 10W fast charging speeds when used with Google's own Pixel Stand. We assumed this was the same case for the Pixel 4, but it turns out that's not the case after all.

Well, I'll be damned. Turns out the Pixel 4 supports 11W Qi wireless charging. Pixel 3 only supported 5W Qi wireless charging. Not sure why Google never mentioned this. Sources: https://t.co/H9NesUxxkH https://t.co/tLl5qqgf4Z pic.twitter.com/1rC94MR0kQ

We were also able to confirm this by placing a Pixel 4 XL on a cheap Seneo wireless charger from Amazon, and sure enough, the Pixel 4 XL pulls over 10W when placed on it. This was also confirmed by How-To Geek editor Justin Duino.

While this is a welcome change of the Pixel 4's narrative, it is odd that Google didn't say anything about this during the company's press event last week. In any case, you should feel free to now pick up any wireless charger for your Pixel 4 and get max charging speeds no matter what.

Considering just how poor the Pixel 4's battery life is proving to be, we're sure all of you will be pleased by this news.