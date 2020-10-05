Back in 2017, Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL , replete with many upgrades over the first-gen products. Not only did they inherit the iconic dual-tone Pixel look that we still recognize today, but they heralded many of the camera features, like portrait mode and Motion Photos, that are still among the best in the industry.

Well, as of today's October 2020 security patches , the Pixel 2 series has reached their end-of-life. While they will be getting one remaining cumulative security patch in December, as reported by Android Police , October 2020 is the last official month of security support . They will also stay on Android 11 going forward, though the modding community will likely continue supporting them for years to come.

Google supports its phones for three years with platform and security patches. When the Pixel 2 series was released, such a support timeline was unheard of, but Google's since influenced other companies, including most notably Samsung, to extend the same promise to many of its phones, including devices released last year. Now that the stage is set we're encouraging Google to increase that timeline to five years to match Apple's iPhone lineup.

Of course, the new Pixel 5 is coming soon to entice current Pixel 2 owners to upgrade. Are you going to upgrade your Pixel 2? Let us know in the comments!