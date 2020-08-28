Why buy an outdated charging accessory these days when wireless chargers are nearly just as affordable? Take this Choetech Wireless Charging bundle for instance. It includes both a wireless charging stand and a wireless charging pad, and while it normally sells for $23, right now you can snatch the pair for just $14.54 when you clip the coupon on Amazon's product page. That beats out any deal that's reached the set without a coupon before, and it likely won't last very long either.

If you'd rather have two wireless charging stands instead, you can score this two-pack of wireless charging stands on sale for $23.99 by clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon.

$8 off Choetech Wireless Charging Bundle (2-pack) Choetech is offering an extra $5 off a two-pack of its popular wireless chargers right now. You'll score a 10W wireless charging stand and a wireless charging pad. Just clip the on-page coupon to score the additional savings. $14.54 $22.99 $8 off See at Amazon

With today's deal, you'll be scoring two wireless chargers for about $7 apiece. They're pretty well reviewed, too, with over 2,300 customer reviews at Amazon resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. The wireless charging stand is perfect to place on a desk or wherever you might want to keep using your phone while it's powering up. Meanwhile, the included wireless charging pad makes a great fit for any nightstand so you can just lay your phone down when it's time to go to bed. Of course, you can find quite a few other useful spots for them around your home as well.

These wireless chargers are compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, from smartphones to true wireless earbud cases like the one which comes with Apple's AirPods Pro. Samsung Galaxy devices can reach charging speeds up to 10W while other smartphones will power up at 5W. Choetech includes an 18-month warranty with the purchase.

You'll want to have a dedicated USB wall adapter to use with these wireless chargers, as one isn't included with today's purchase. Picking one that can support charging up to 10W would be your best bet, even if you don't have a compatible device that can reach that speed just yet.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders over $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'd also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.