You only have a few more days to snag a free Google Pixel 7 Pro from Verizon

We love a good Verizon deal around here, especially when it's paired with our favorite Android phones. From now until this Monday, April 17th, if you add a line to your wireless service with any Unlimited plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited), Verizon will hook you up with enough promo credits over 36 months to make the Google Pixel 7 Pro 100% free (opens in new tab). No trade-in required!

The offer is online only and, again, only good until Monday, but if you're ready to make a change to your wireless service, it really shouldn't be missed. The phone in question topped our list of the best Android phones that money can buy, thanks to an exceedingly elegant design, some outstanding camera tech, and the power of the Google Tensor G2 chipset. As we note in our Pixel 7 Pro review, the newest flagship from Google really shines in the features department, and thanks to a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, the device itself really shines too.

This is one of the best Verizon deals we've seen in a while, so take advantage of the savings while you can. If you want something a little less premium, it's worth noting that the base model Pixel 7 is also included in the promotion.

Get a free Google Pixel 7 Pro with eligible data plans

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899.99 FREE with eligible data plans at Verizon (opens in new tab) Add a line with any unlimited plan at Verizon (excluding Welcome Unlimited) and pick up a Google Pixel 7 Pro, and the carrier will hook you up with $899.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the phone totally free! The deal is only good until Monday, April 17th, so don't wait too long.

Did you miss the deal? Here's your backup plan

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $599 with activation at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you missed the online-only Verizon deal, you can head to Best Buy and save $300 when you activate the Pixel 7 Pro on their site. Not ready to activate? Simply pick up the unlocked device and the retailer will still hook you up with a hefty $150 discount.

If you're looking for more money-saving opportunities, we keep track of the best Google Pixel 7 deals all year round.

Once you get your hands on your new phone, don't forget to switch over all of your data with our step-by-step Android to Android transfer guide.