You can grab the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as low as $399.99 from Samsung, this week only — here's how

Foldable phones are all the rage nowadays, but finding the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals can be easier said than done. Fortunately, as part of its weeklong sale event, Samsung is slashing up to $700 off the Z Flip 6 when you trade in an old or broken phone, plus you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB at no additional cost (a $120 value). Don't have an old device to trade in? Skip that part and you'll store score $150 off the phone, no strings attached.

Buying the Galaxy Z Flip 6 directly from Samsung also means that you'll get access to handful of stylish color variants that you can't find anywhere else, from Peach to Crafted Black. Lastly, Samsung will give you 25% off the Galaxy Ring and 40% off the Galaxy Watch 7 when you bundle those devices with the purchase of the phone. It's all good stuff, but don't forget that the Discover Samsung Spring sale ends this Sunday, March 9th — so act fast!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus up to $700 of trade-in credit at Samsung Easily one of the best foldable phones on the market today, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a durable clamshell construction with a bounty of AI features and years of guaranteed OS/security updates. Buy the device from Samsung this week and you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB alongside up to $700 of trade-in credit. Skip the trade-in process and you'll still score a no-strings $150 discount. 💰Bundle opportunities: 25% off Galaxy Ring, 40% off Galaxy Watch 7

As we described in our 4/5-star review, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 distills everything that Samsung has learned designing foldable phones into one great device. The hinge is durable and satisfying to use, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset never skips a beat, and you get instant access to all of the latest Gemini and Galaxy AI software features. You also get great battery life, two AMOLED displays, and 12GB of RAM straight out of the box.

On the other hand, focusing on refinement also means that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 plays it pretty safe. You don't get the same top-of-the-line performance that you'd find with, say, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the increase in price also means that the Z Flip 6 is considerably more expensive than its biggest rival, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). That being said, if you've had your eye on Samsung's foldable for a while and you have something to trade in, this is one of the best Z Flip 6 deals we've seen since Black Friday, so jump on it while you can!