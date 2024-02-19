Xiaomi confirms when the 14 Ultra will make its global debut

What you need to know

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to debut in China on February 22, with a global launch at MWC 2024 on February 25, alongside other models in the Xiaomi 14 series.

The 14 Ultra features a 50MP LYT-900 main camera with a second-gen one-inch Sony sensor, an upgrade from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

CEO Lei Jun shared images confirming the design, including a slightly curved screen, a metallic frame, and a round camera module with four cameras, a dual-LED flash, and a Leica logo.

After all the hype, Xiaomi has given us a sneak peek and spilled some details about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra ahead of its global debut at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Xiaomi has confirmed on Weibo that the 14 Ultra is making its debut in China on February 22 and hitting the global stage at MWC 2024 on February 25 alongside the rest of the Xiaomi 14 series models.

Furthermore, the Chinese phone maker confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rocking a 50MP LYT-900 main camera. It's packing the second-generation one-inch Sony sensor, an upgrade from the Sony IMX989 found on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra last year. Plus, the main camera on the 14 Ultra will include a variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/4.0.

For zooming in, the 14 Ultra boasts a 50MP IMX858 camera at f/1.8, 75mm focal length, and 3.2x optical zoom, as per Xiaomi. Plus, there's a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with f/2.5, 120mm focal length, and a 5x optical zoom.

Lei Jun, the CEO and co-founder, also shared some pictures of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on X, and they pretty much match the leaked images we saw earlier.

#Xiaomi14Ultra Are you team black or team white? pic.twitter.com/ofdwUePUTCFebruary 18, 2024 See more

The rumor mill hinted at a flat screen, but Xiaomi set the record straight on Weibo, saying it's got a slightly curved screen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi / Weibo) (Image credit: Lei Jun / X) (Image credit: Lei Jun / X)

The images reveal that the phone comes in black or silver/white. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a plastic-leather back, not glass. It's got a metallic frame and a round camera setup with four cameras, including a periscope one. It also has a dual-LED flash and a Leica logo smack in the middle.

Xiaomi hasn't shared details on the 14 Ultra's ultra-wide lens yet. But chances are, it's coming with the 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro skills from the previous model, making it a formidable competitor for the top camera phones once more.