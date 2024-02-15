Fresh Xiaomi 14 Ultra renders reveal the device in all its glory

What you need to know

A new leak reveals high-quality renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The flagship looks a lot like its predecessor, including Leica cameras.

The device will likely be priced at €1499 in the European region.

The Xiaomi 14 series is slated to launch on February 25.

Xiaomi is set to introduce its flagship Xiaomi 14 series to a global audience at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona this month. While we already saw the Xiaomi 14 and its Pro variant at their Chinese launch last year, a new leak reveals what the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship could look like.

The first high-quality renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have surfaced online through MySmartPrice, featuring in Black and White/Silver colorways. The black variant is likely to feature a textured finish among the two.

Aside from the minor bump seen around the camera module, the device looks familiar to the predecessor model. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra had a minor bump on the rear panel; instead, the successor seems to incorporate around the camera visor, per the latest renders.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

According to the leak, the Ultra features a large camera visor and four cameras alongside the Leica branding. The previous iteration proved excellent in optics, and we expect the same, if not better, camera performance on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The renders also showcase the power and volume buttons placed on the right pane of the device. The former has a textured finish to differentiate between the two pairs of buttons.

Aside from the renders, an earlier leak has given us an idea of what to expect underneath the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The upcoming flagship could feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, IP68 rating, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Android 14-based HyperOS, and quad cameras featuring four 50MP sensors. For selfies, the device could rely on a 32MP selfie shooter. A 5300mAh battery capacity could power the device with 90W wired charging support.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

With the renders and expected specifications, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could easily compete against the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12. It should have a headstart with more Android flagships coming this year. We have to wait a couple of weeks to see the device in action as the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is slated for global release on February 25.

Another leak from Dealabs (via GSMArena) has also revealed the possible European pricing of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which are likely to be priced at €1099 and €1499, respectively.