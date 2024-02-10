Xiaomi 14 Ultra leak hints at a killer camera setup

What you need to know

The global unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 series is set for February 25, with the spotlight on the top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra promising an exceptional camera experience.

Tipster Yogesh Brar spills the beans on the phone's specs, including a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will supposedly include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to continue the Ultra series tradition with impressive hardware, boasting a quad-camera setup.

A list of supposed Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs has popped up online just a couple of weeks before Xiaomi is expected to officially announce the handset.

Xiaomi is taking the wraps off the Xiaomi 14 series globally on February 25 following the Chinese debut last year. But the real excitement revolves around the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model promising the ultimate camera experience in the lineup.

Often-reliable tipster Yogesh Brar spilled the details via a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to sport a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus a hefty 5,300mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra- 6.73" QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC- Android 14, HyperOS- 50MP 1" (VA) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP 3.2X + 50MP 5X Tele- 32MP selfie- 5,300mAh (approx) battery- 90W wired charging- Leica optics- IP68 rating- inhouse chipsThoughts?February 9, 2024 See more

Brar didn't mention anything about wireless charging, but knowing Xiaomi's track record with Ultra devices, it's a safe bet that this phone will support it too. And under the hood, the flagship will be rocking a beastly Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Xiaomi's Ultra series always packs a punch with killer hardware and a promising camera setup on paper. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to include a quad-camera setup, like its predecessor, featuring a hefty 50MP 1-inch sensor with Leica optics, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP 3.2x telephoto, and another 50MP 5x telephoto camera. Brar adds that the front boasts a 32MP camera, ready to capture some top-notch selfies.

The tipster revealed more details, including an IP68 rating, meaning the Xiaomi 14 Ultra can handle a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. And when it comes to software, the device will run HyperOS right out of the box, based on Android 14.

Again, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make its debut later this month, along with its flagship siblings. Official details on the Ultra are still on the down-low, but we're keeping our eyes peeled to see if it snags a spot on our list of the best camera phones.