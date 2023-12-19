Xiaomi's HyperOS global rollout kicks off 'gradually' through Q1 2024 — here are the devices getting it
POCO is even getting in on this "human-centric" software for its latest device.
What you need to know
- Xiaomi announced the start of its HyperOS rollout through Q1 2024 beginning with the 13, 13 Pro, and several more devices including a tablet.
- POCO stated it will bring HyperOS to the POCO F5, as well, with more devices gaining it "at a later date."
- HyperOS will "gradually" remove MIUI from Xiaomi devices with the newer "human-centric" software that ties its ecosystem together with new features.
Xiaomi has announced the global rollout of its latest Android skin, HyperOS, on several of its devices.
According to a post on X, the company's plans through Q1 2024 include the following devices eligible for the HyperOS OTA update. While these eight Xiaomi devices kickstart the rollout, more should receive the update as 2024 progresses.
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi Note 12S
- Xiaomi Pad 6
Elsewhere, POCO announced that it will bring Xiaomi's HyperOS to the POCO F5, as well. The company states its 2023 launch will be the first to experience the changes with release plans for more of its devices coming "at a later date."
The rollout won't be quick, as Xiaomi explains owners of the aforementioned devices will receive the OTA update "gradually." The software will kick out the brand's old MIUI for the new HyperOS, which, during the 14 and 14 Pro launch, Xiaomi said is "human-centric."
Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, announced the change on Weibo in October (via 9to5Google). The company has moved toward a piece of software designed for the "human, car, and home ecosystem." However, Xiaomi's announcement of the new software should still feel familiar as HyperOS is still deeply rooted in Android's systems. Moreover, it will incorporate the "self-developer Vela system" and "completely rewrite the underlying architecture."
The Chinese OEM expands on what users can expect with HyperOS by stating it boosts the computer power of devices, reducing delays for message delivery and task-switching. Additionally, HyperOS is said to be lighter on a user's device storage due to its internal changes.
HyperOS brings with it new lock screen customization options for wallpapers and a "Flexible frame" for its tablets to create a more immersive, large-screen-friendly experience. Xiaomi is intent on producing more vivid colors through its OS revamped OS skin alongside complex rendering software.
