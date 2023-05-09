Poco takes on the Galaxy S22 series in 2023 with a new flagship phone

What you need to know

Poco has announced its latest flagship phone, the Poco F5 Pro, and the upper mid-ranger Poco F5.

The Pro variant is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the cheaper model includes a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

Poco also notes that the F5 Pro is its first phone to sport a WQHD+ (3200 x 1440p) screen.

Both models will be available to purchase in global markets.

Poco is known for churning out smartphones with high-end features at a fraction of the cost of other flagship models, and it's back with two new phones that have some notable processors at low prices. Both the Poco F5 and F5 Pro include Qualcomm chips that are either found in 2022 flagship models or are essentially new to the market, making them an appealing price-performance proposition.

First up is the Poco F5, which is a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo that Xiaomi unveiled in March. That means you still get a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display capable of up to 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor.

What’s new is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, which hasn’t yet made its way to a considerable number of Android phones, except for the Redmi Note 12 Turbo and Realme GT Neo 5 SE. That's understandable given that the processor was just unveiled in March. Its architecture is nearly identical to that of last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Poco F5 in black, white, and blue (Image credit: Poco)

Speaking of which, the Poco F5 Pro is a flagship-level device that’s powered by that same processor, which also fuels many of the leading Android phones from last year, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Poco F5 Pro's screen (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Poco also takes pride in equipping the F5 Pro with a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, noting that it's the first Poco device to feature such a super high resolution. It also boasts a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, and watching videos should feel more premium thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

"Designed for dedicated techies who want the best forward-looking technology, we have created two devices that make gaming easier and even more enjoyable, taking photographs, creating video content, or using multiple apps," said Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global. "If gaming is your priority, the POCO F5 is a fantastic choice, while the POCO F5 Pro, especially the 512GB mode, is the perfect choice for pro users."

The F5 Pro, like many other flagship models, supports up to 30W wireless charging, another first for a Poco model. A massive 5,160mAh battery with a 67W fast charging speed keeps the lights on.

Poco F5 Pro in black and white (Image credit: Poco)

Like the standard model, the F5 Pro includes a triple-camera system consisting of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. However, the higher-end model surpasses the regular F5 in video recording capabilities with up to 8K resolution (the standard variant is limited to 4K video recording). The front cameras for both models feature a 16MP sensor.

Both devices are also splash-resistant thanks to their IP53 rating. In terms of colorways, the flagship variant ships in black and white, starting at $449. Meanwhile, the regular model will be available in white, blue, and black, and it will retail at a base price of $379. Prices will vary by market and retailer, though.