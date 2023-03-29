Xiaomi goes full Wizarding World with the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition

What you need to know

Xiaomi's Redmi brand has launched its latest Note 12 model.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is powered by the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and comes with up to 16GB of RAM.

The company also launched a Harry Potter Edition along with special cases, stickers, and more.

Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note 12 series in October of last year, but the company isn't done milking the lineup as it just announced the new Redmi Note 12 Turbo. While it's a squarely upper-mid-range phone, Xiaomi added some extra flair thanks to a partnership with Warner Brothers on a special Harry Potter edition of the phone.

As far as specs go, the phone is pretty impressive. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which offers CPU performance that's 50% better than its predecessor, alongside GPU gains and improved efficiency. The chip should give many affordable Android phones a run for their money. The Note 12 Turbo also comes in several different configurations, but you can get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The display is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the back is a 64MP triple camera setup, joined by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wires fast charging, a far cry from the 210W charging on the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition. The phone also features a headphone jack, IR blaster, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 14 (Android 13) out of the box.

Overall, the phone looks nearly identical to other devices in the lineup, such as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, there is no longer a camera island, with each lens protruding individually from the body. It comes in several colorways, including Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, and Ice Feather White. However, the most exciting variant is the new Harry Potter Edition.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone comes in a special box with a collection of Harry Potter-themed accessories. This includes a Hogwarts admission letter, a Platform 9 and 3/4 pin, a case, stickers, and a phone manual styled like the Marauder's Map.

The phone itself also has a Harry Potter design on the back and some special software additions, including a custom boot animation, wallpapers, and themes.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Of course, the Harry Potter Edition phone comes at an interesting time for the franchise, following the success of Hogwarts Legacy and the ongoing discourse surrounding author J.K. Rowling that has left fans divided. Still, the franchise remains highly popular, and there are likely plenty of fans that would be enticed to purchase a Harry Potter-themed smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition only comes in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and is available to purchase (opens in new tab) in China for CNY 2,399. The other Note 12 Turbo models range in price from CNY 1,999 to CNY 2,599, depending on the configuration. For now, there's no work on international pricing or availability.