Redmi reveals the Note 12 series, featuring 200MP cameras and up to 210W charging

What you need to know

Redmi has revealed its new Note 12 series for consumers in Mainland China launching on October 30.

The series contains the Note 12 Discovery Edition (top model), Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and the Note 12 5G.

Redmi hopes to bring forth a flagship phone experience through its Note 12 Pro series and Discovery Edition.

The Discovery Edition begins at RMB 2,399 while the Note 12 Pro+ begins at RMB 2,199.

During Redmi's latest product launch, the company revealed its newest Note 12 series which is said to introduce major imagery upgrades for the phone line.

According to Redmi's official post (opens in new tab) about the new Note 12 series, we get to see just how much of a step forward its latest line takes. This event introduces consumers in mainland China to the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and the Note 12 Discovery Edition.

As Redmi has looked to enhance its photography experience for users with its Note 12 series, this line of phones is the first to utilize Xiaomi's AI Image Solution. This new AI-powered software melds software and hardware, photo capturing speeds, and adds better image stabilization. This new software also assists with night mode shots, reducing photo noise, and color retention.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, the series' top-end model, is equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL HPX (opens in new tab), a 1/1.4-inch 200MP sensor with 2.24μm pixels. Redmi notes that the phone will support outputting in three different resolutions 12.5MP for quick shots and ones taken at night, 200MP for the highest resolution, and 50MP, which is said to offer a balance between quality and capture speed.

As the top model for the new line, the Note 12 Discovery Edition features an impressive 210W HyperCharge, which is said to charge its 4,300mAh battery like a bullet train to 100% in 9-minutes.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition will go on sale on October 30 in Mainland China, available only in black, at a retail price of RMB 2,399 ($331.87).

(Image credit: Redmi)

As we begin to unravel the Note 12 Pro series, the Note 12 Pro+ offers the same Samsung HPX 200MP sensor as the Discovery Edition, along with its varying resolutions. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will feature Film Mode, a new mode with five new filters and frames with their own variation of color tones, grains, and vignette styles to customize your photos.

The Note 12 Pro+ display supports 16,000 levels of brightness auto adjustment, PWM 1920Hz tuning, classic and paper-like Reading mode, and low-blue light eye protection. It also features an OLED display which the company explains helps to keep the chin small for a more immersive experience.

The device also features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the same as the Discovery Edition, which has 5G support with dual SIM/dual standby, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Note 12 Pro+ also contains multifunctional NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Note 12 Pro+ features fast 120W HyperCharge paired with the phone's 5,000mAh battery.

The Note 12 Pro+ goes on sale on October 30 in Mainland China and is featured in white, blue, and black colorways with two RAM/internal storage variants: 8/265GB and 12/265GB for RMB 2,199 and RMB 2,399.

Down the line, the Note 12 Pro contains similar "flagship experience" specs that Redmi is looking to provide via its Note 12 Pro+. However, the Note 12 Pro differs as it offers Sony's 50MP IMX766 flagship sensor as its primary shooter. The Note 12 Pro will also offer Film mode as featured on the Note 12 Pro+.

In terms of the battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro offers 67W turbo charging and a 5,000mAh battery to gain 50% in 15-minutes.

The Note 12 Pro, also set for October 30, will come in blue, white, black, and purple with storage variants of 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB for RMB 1,699, RMB 1,799, RMB 1,999, and RMB 2,199.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch Samsung OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. This device is powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

This phone is featured in blue, white, and black with storage variants of 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. The prices in mainland China are RMB 1,199, RMB1,299, RMB 1,499, and RMB 1,699 for each phone version.