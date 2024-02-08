Xiaomi 14 series to take on Galaxy S24 devices at the global stage on February 25

What you need to know

The Xiaomi 14 series now has a global launch date.

The Xiaomi 14 and the Pro will launch on February 25 at MWC Barcelona.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered duo with Leica cameras were earlier introduced in China.

After its successful launch in China last year, the Xiaomi 14 series is set to go global later this month; the company has confirmed this and started posting teasers on social media this week.

The Xiaomi 14 series, featuring Xiaomi 14 Pro and the regular Xiaomi 14, initially debuted in China last year, featuring Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor. They were one of the few devices that came with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 during that time. However, thanks to the recent Galaxy S24 series and OnePlus 12, which launched globally with the same chipset.

Something grand is coming on February 25th, 2024!Join our #LensToLegend journey with the #Xiaomi14Series. 🟠📷🔴 pic.twitter.com/18FhTUA8jQFebruary 6, 2024 See more

It appears to be the right time for Xiaomi to bring its flagship models globally, with the launch being held at the MWC in Barcelona. The Xiaomi 14 series will launch on February 25, and since this is a global launch, we can expect to see it in multiple markets; however, when the phones will officially reach the U.S. is still unclear at this point.

Alongside packing the powerful chipset, these Xiaomi 14 series are the first phones to ship with the company's in-house developed HyperOS instead of conventional MIUI. The new HyperOS is also expected to replace the MIUI in all Xiaomi phones down the line.

Both devices also pack some powerful cameras with the inclusion of Leica branding like the predecessor Xiaomi 13 series. The device also has a trio camera system featuring three 50MP cameras, one is a custom Lecia Summilux lens with variable apertures ranging from f/1.42 to f/4.0.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 14 series duo features LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The regular Xiaomi 14 has a compact 6.36-inch display, whereas the Pro model has a bigger 6.73-inch screen. Both devices have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro have 4880mAh and 4610mAh battery capacities, respectively, accompanied by 120W and 90W fast wired charging speeds.

With this impressive set of specs and the new HyperOS skin on top, the Xiaomi 14 series would be an exciting choice amongst the best Android phones, especially when these phones are more widely available after the global launch, which is now a couple of weeks away.