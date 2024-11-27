We named it 'King of the Androids' back in 2023 — now the Google Pixel 8 Pro is 41% OFF for Black Friday!

Of all the great Android discounts we've seen lately, it's the Black Friday Google Pixel deals that have impressed me the most. From flagships to foldables, retailers all over the web have been slashing prices on Pixel phones, but if you aren't vigilant, you might miss one of the best offers yet: pick up 2023's Google Pixel 8 Pro unlocked and you'll score a whopping $400 discount at Best Buy.

Activate the phone with your carrier and the discount will increase to $500, effectively amounting to half off one of the best Android phones released last year!

Despite its (ever-so-slightly) advanced age, the Google Pixel 8 Pro continues to impress in 2024 with a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, some still-great camera technology that easily rivals the newer Pixel 9 series, and seven years of guaranteed software support and security updates.

Grab a premium Pixel at a midrange price this Black Friday

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $599 unlocked | $499 with activation at Best Buy The Pixel 9 series may be dominating the headlines, but don't let that distract you from this fabulous deal that carves $400 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The Pixel 8 Pro's standing has dropped from megastar to underdog, but it still rivals the best flagships of 2024, thanks to its useful AI software features, seven years of OS updates, and one of the best designs on any Pixel phone to date. There's a reason why we called it "the flagship phone to beat in 2023". 👀Alternate Black Friday deals: 👉Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649.99 at Best Buy 👉Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299.99 with eligible plan at Mint Mobile

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best phones that Google has ever produced at a midrange price point; you appreciate large, vibrant displays, AI features, and lots of software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Google Pixel 9 Pro; you can get a better deal through your carrier; you're a stickler about using the latest devices.

One could argue that grabbing the Google Pixel 8 Pro at this price is a better move than picking up the Pixel 9 during Black Friday.

Indeed, the last-gen model has a larger 6.7-inch display, more advanced camera tech, a bigger battery, and potentially better performance due to the Tensor G3 chipset (although gaming might still be an issue). And since both phones dropped before the release of Android 15, you'll receive the same amount of software updates.

Sure, if you're comparing the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. the Pixel 9 Pro and money isn't an issue, going with newer phone is the right call. But if you only have around $600 to spend and you don't mind a 2023 smartphone, picking up the discounted Pixel 8 Pro is a no-brainer.