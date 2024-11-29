I tested over 70 phones in 2024 — these are my Black Friday picks

It's been a great year for phones in general, and I was able to use an overwhelming majority of the devices launched over the last 12 months. I tested 73 phones in 2024, ranging from localized entry-level choices to the latest foldables and everything in between.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of my favorite phones of the year, and while I usually recommend Pixels, Google ticked all the right boxes this year — the phone is much better in key areas, and it has better fluidity with the Android 15 update. Google does a good job discounting its phones, and for Black Friday, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is down to $849, a $250 discount from its launch price.

Then there's the Pixel 9 Pro, which I actually ended up liking more than the XL variant purely because of the manageable size, and it is now available for $799 as part of Black Friday, which is $200 less than what it goes for usually. If you don't want to spend that much and still get a great phone, last year's Pixel 8 Pro is going for just $592, and that's an unbeatable value when you consider the phone will get seven years of software updates.

Although not as feature-rich, the OnePlus 12 is still one of the best phones of the year. It has a gorgeous design — better even than the OnePlus 13 — and a vibrant AMOLED with useful eye protection tech, top-notch hardware, and much better cameras. But what's particularly interesting is that the OnePlus 12 down to just $549, an all-time low.

If you need a mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a continues to be my go-to choice, and that phone is now available for just $399, making it an even better value. At the other end of the scale is the OnePlus Open; it is over a year old, but it continues to be the best foldable you can get in the U.S. — it easily outshines the Galaxy Z Fold 6. With the Open now available for $1,199, you are getting a good bargain.

I'm highlighting six deals in this post, and incidentally, all six phones are down to their lowest price. So if you need a new device, this is the absolute best time to upgrade.

Google Pixel 9 Pro (128GB): $999 $799 at Amazon I really liked using the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it is a massive phone. Thankfully, the Pixel 9 Pro remedies this problem, and it is the device I now recommend if you're looking to switch to the latest Pixels — it has all the best features of the 9 Pro XL, and is much better to hold and use. And at $799, you're getting a great bargain.

OnePlus 12 (12GB/256GB): $799 $549 at Amazon The OnePlus 12 is still one of the most powerful phones available, and it has versatile cameras alongside a long-lasting battery and ultra-fast charging tech. It also has the distinction of being the only device outside of Pixels to get the stable Android 15 build, and you get a host of useful AI additions. I recommended it when it went down to $599 earlier in the year, and at $549, it's an easier choice — you won't get the same caliber of hardware on any other sub-$600 phone today.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999 $592 at Amazon While it isn't the latest, the Pixel 8 Pro still has a lot to offer in 2024 (and beyond). You're still getting a vibrant OLED, decent hardware, terrific cameras, and the best software along with seven years of updates. At $592, the phone is an unbeatable value.

Google Pixel 8a (128GB): $499 $399 at Amazon The Pixel 8a has a great camera at the back, handles day-to-day tasks effortlessly, and has a good 120Hz OLED panel. You get the same great software as other Pixels, and what makes it stand out is that it will also get seven years of software updates.

OnePlus 12R (8GB/128GB): $499 $399 at Best Buy The OnePlus 12R is a solid alternative to the Pixel 8a if you need a mid-range phone designed for gaming. While the auxiliary cameras aren't as good as the OnePlus 12, the main 50MP lens is fantastic in its own right, and you get an even bigger battery.

OnePlus Open (16GB/512GB): $1,699 $1,199 at Amazon The OnePlus Open is over a year old, and that makes it ancient by modern phone standards. Thankfully, the foldable is just as good today as it was when it launched, and if anything, Samsung's lack of innovation did OnePlus a huge favor. I still like the Open quite a bit, and think it is the foldable you should get; the design is better than the Z Fold 6, the crease isn't as visible, the AMOLED panels are among the best, and the cameras continue to shine. And with the discount to $1,199, it is much more accessible.

Obviously, there are devices I liked didn't end up on this list, and it has to do with global availability. Vivo's X100 Ultra continues to be the best overall camera package I used this year, but the phone is limited to China, and I wouldn't recommend going through the hassle of getting one. The Find X8 Pro does a great job in its own right, and the phone is now on sale in several global markets. I thoroughly enjoyed using the Magic V3 foldable as well; the ultra-thin design makes it feel like a regular phone, and it has excellent cameras at the back.

But it's the Pixel 9 Pro XL that was particularly noteworthy. The phone has much better build quality than previous years, the brightest OLED panel of any device I used this year, great cameras, and the best software with class-leading AI features. While I grumbled about the state of the hardware on previous Pixels, that hasn't been a problem on the 9 Pro XL, and that alone is a refreshing change of pace.

Although it doesn't have the best cameras — the Chinese trio of Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi have Google beat in this area — it still delivers consistently-great photos and videos, and the software is unmatched. And while I didn't like the premium Google introduced this year, Black Friday addresses that to a great extent, and $849 is a good deal considering what you're getting.

Having said that, I think you should get the Pixel 9 Pro instead; I used it after the 9 Pro XL, and ended up liking the device a lot more. It doesn't miss out in any area; you get the same set of cameras at the back, same OLED (albeit smaller), and the same software with all the AI extras. While it has a smaller battery, I got a day's worth of use out of it, and coming in at $799, it is a better overall choice.

Then there's the OnePlus 12. I keep coming back to this device because of the design and battery life, and with OxygenOS 15, you get a lot of useful additions, including AI-backed features you'll actually end up using. This is the best OnePlus phone by a sizeable margin (I should know), and although the OnePlus 13 is set to launch soon, I don't think you should wait for it — not with the OnePlus 12 down to just $549.

If you need a mid-range phone, the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R are both good choices; I recommend the Pixel 8a because I like Google's software better, but if you need a powerful phone, the 12R is a better pick. Rounding out this list is the OnePlus Open; I was going to recommend the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but using it alongside the Open made me realize the latter is still the better all-round device.

The Open has a better design by far, and the crease in the middle isn't anywhere as visible. I also like its cameras better, and the battery lasts noticeably longer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's still on Android 14, but should get the Android 15 update shortly, and the discount to $1,199 makes it a straightforward recommendation.

Ultimately, there's no shortage of great phone deals this Black Friday, and regardless of what device you go with out of the options outlined above, you're getting a fabulous device.